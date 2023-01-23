Monday, January 23, 2023 | Back issues
Police can’t subpoena reporter’s notes

HONOLULU — A federal judge in Hawaii issued a protective order to an investigative reporter and quashed a subpoena that requested her to turn over information gathered for a story about a police officer who used his position to establish a physical relationship with women he arrested. The information is protected under journalistic privilege.

/ January 23, 2023

Read the ruling here.

