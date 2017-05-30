Police Affidavit Reveals Details of Tiger Woods Arrest

JUPITER, Fla. (CN) – Tiger Woods was confused and “stated that he did not know where he was” during a roadside encounter with South Florida police that led to his arrest on a DUI charge, a probable cause affidavit released Tuesday says.

According to the affidavit, an officer from the Jupiter Police Department found Woods, an 11-time PGA Tour Player of the Year, sleeping in his Mercedes around 2 a.m. Monday.

Woods was parked on the side of the road roughly 10 miles away from his sprawling Jupiter Island mansion.

The probable cause affidavit says Woods’ speech was “extremely slow and slurred.”

When police administered a sobriety test and asked him if he understood the instructions to recite the alphabet, Woods replied, “Yes, recite entire national anthem backwards,” the affidavit states.

The 41-year-old champion golfer allegedly struggled to complete other elements of the sobriety test, including the “one-leg stand” and “walk and turn” tasks.

According to the affidavit, he was not sure of his whereabouts and asked how far away his house was. Police said Woods’ car was damaged and had flat tires.

Officers booked Woods on a charge of driving while intoxicated. The Jupiter Police noted that a breathalyzer test did not detect alcohol in his body.

Woods released a statement blaming the incident on prescription medicines that he had taken.

“I understand the severity of what I did and I take full responsibility for my actions,” said Woods, winner of 14 PGA majors. “I want the public to know that alcohol was not involved. What happened was an unexpected reaction to prescribed medications. I didn’t realize the mix of medications had affected me so strongly.”

“I would like to apologize with all my heart to my family, friends and the fans. I expect more from myself too,” Woods said.

The police report indicates that Woods has been on painkillers and anti-inflammatory medication.

The golfer said on his website last month that he had been experiencing severe back and leg pain and recently underwent an operation to treat a damaged disc. He has undergone multiple surgeries on his left knee and back in the last decade.

He missed the cut for the 2017 Farmers Insurance Open in January, his first tournament in more than a year.

Woods was involved in a widely publicized 2009 accident in which he crashed into a fire hydrant in his neighborhood in Windermere Fla. A local police chief told the Associated Press that an officer found Woods lying on the ground at the accident scene with his then-wife, Elin Nordegren hovering over him.

That accident came as media coverage of Woods’ extramarital affairs was mounting. Woods lost sponsorship relationships with Gatorade and General Motors, among other companies, amid the scandal.

