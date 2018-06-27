Poland’s Jews Welcome Change to Holocaust Law

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — The head of the Jewish community in Poland says the government’s decision to scrap controversial criminal provisions in a Holocaust speech law will help restore Poland’s relations with the Jewish diaspora, with Israel and with the United States.

Leslaw Piszewski said that the Jewish community in Poland was “very pleased” to see the government’s decision to back away from imposing criminal provisions for anyone attributing Nazi Germany’s crimes to Poles. Introduced earlier this year, those provisions had deeply strained Poland’s ties with Israel and with the U.S.

Lawmakers voted Wednesday to approve the change.

