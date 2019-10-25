Pledges for Global Climate Fund Reach $11 Billion

PARIS (AP) — France’s finance minister says pledges to replenish an international fund to help poor nations tackle climate change will reach nearly $11 billion.

Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire, speaking at a conference in Paris to replenish the Green Climate Fund, called it “a great success.”

“This is a European success,” he said, as almost half of the amount was provided by France, Germany and Britain alone.

President Donald Trump’s decision to withhold $2 billion of the $3 billion pledged by his predecessor, Barack Obama, has contributed to a shortfall at the fund that other countries have struggled to fill.

The meeting takes place a little over a month before the United Nations’ annual climate conference, which will be held in Santiago, Chile this year.