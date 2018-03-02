Plea Deal May Be in the Works for Kansas Bar Shooting Suspect

OLATHE, Kan. (CN) – The man accused of shooting three people in a bar, killing one, a year ago may change his not guilty plea next week.

Adam Purinton was charged in the shooting of Indian nationals Srinivas Kuchibhotla and Alok Madasani, as well as Ian Grillot at Austin’s Bar and Grill in the Kansas City suburb of Olathe, Kansas. Kuchibhotla, 32, was shot three times and died from his injuries.

According to Johnson County records, Purinton was set to appear March 6 for a trial scheduling conference. That conference was postponed Wednesday and then canceled altogether.

Instead, a plea hearing is now scheduled for March 6. Purinton has pleaded not guilty to one count of first-degree murder and two counts of attempted first-degree murder.

The change signals a possible plea deal, but both Purinton’s public defender Michael McCulloch and the Johnson County District Attorney’s Office declined to comment on the case.

Kuchibhotla and Madasani worked as engineers for tech company Garmin, headquartered in Olathe. The two were watching a college basketball game at the bar when they were confronted by Purinton, according to court documents.

Purinton allegedly yelled, “Get out of my country” before opening fire, according to court documents.

Purinton also faces hate crime charges in federal court. Federal prosecutors say Purinton targeted Kuchibhotla and Madasani due to their race. He pleaded not guilty to those and state charges in November.

He remains in the Johnson County jail on a $2 million bond.

