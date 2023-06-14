Plagued by mistletoe, bark beetles and more, Mexico City’s trees are in crisis

As Mexico's capital watches the drama of its palms dying off by the hundreds, the quiet crisis among the city’s other trees goes unmonitored, untreated and largely unnoticed.

MEXICO CITY (CN) — For millions of Mexico City residents, Parque Líbano is just another leg in what is probably a long commute. Crammed between two major traffic arteries and a slice of luxury high-rises, the 0.02-square-mile park is little more than a stand of a few hundred cedar, ash and jacaranda trees, with a couple spunky Osage oranges sprouting at the edges for character.

Pictures less than five years old show lush, green foliage on tall, healthy-looking trunks. Now nearly half of the trees in the park officially known as the Republic of Lebanon Garden are dead. It serves as a macabre warning of what awaits the rest of Mexico City’s green spaces if nothing is done to mitigate the effects of a climate that is changing much faster than residents may have expected.

As rainfall averages slump and temperatures rise, plagues like bark beetles have found comfortable homes in the trees that tie this park to its namesake nation. They feed and breed unchecked beneath the cedars’ flaky bark, which falls off in long strips that splay out in the patchy grass around the trees. The yellowed wood of the exposed trunks bears their telltale tracks that lead some to call them worms.

But it is not just this park and it is not just these trees. Weakened by a laundry list of climatic conditions, the capital’s emblematic trees are succumbing to mistletoe, bark beetles and other plagues that thrive in the debilitated greenery.

Strips of dead bark splay out around a cedar killed by bark beetles in Mexico City's Parque Líbano in May 2023. (Cody Copeland/Courthouse News)

Ash, willow, Chinese elm, the endemic Montezuma cypress and the jacarandas adored by residents and visitors alike: none are immune. Even the iconic ahuejote, a species of willow native to southern Mexico that gives the canals of Xochimilco their ethereal feel, can fall victim to unchecked mistletoe. The Mexica, or Aztecs, believed the tree maintained balance between the earthly and celestial realms.

“With the cedars dead from bark beetles, the ash trees riddled with mistletoe, jacarandas dying from various fungi — add to that what’s happening to the palm trees — and I think we can call this a crisis,” said Diana Marchal Valencia, a certified arborist with the International Society of Arboriculture.

Though wary of sounding alarmist, Marchal sees the signs of the crisis all around her. Dead ash trees topped with mushroom caps of dead mistletoe line entire blocks in the trendy neighborhoods of Roma and Coyoacán. Color drains from cedars all over the city as the beetles skin them alive. Their once hearty trunks softened to sponges by a host of ruinous fungi, eye-catching jacarandas buckle under the weight of their own wetness when it rains.

Exactly how many trees have been lost in recent years is unclear. Like water theft, violence against searchers for the disappeared and other current problems in Mexico, the government has not been diligent about compiling the data — except when political pressure compels it.

Dead palm trees line a sidewalk in the historic Mexico City neighborhood of Coyoacán. The city removed 850 dead palms in 2022, and the die-off shows no signs of stopping. (Cody Copeland/Courthouse News)

While not technically trees, Mexico City’s palms are perhaps the most striking example of the capital’s phytosanitary crisis. The highly politicized death of a palm tree in a roundabout on the monument-strewn Paseo de la Reforma Avenue in April 2022 led the city government to order a full investigation into what is killing the palms.

A gang of around 10 biotic and abiotic factors, including multiple species of fungus as well as soil pH levels, air and water pollution, subsoil compaction and others, are hacking their way through the city’s palms. A initiative by the city environment secretariat Sedema to inject fungicide into their trunks has not stemmed the tide.

The agency says it cut down 850 palms in 2022 as part of the program created in response to the death of the palm on Paseo de la Reforma. It does not have the authority to remove any trees due to mistletoe.