Placido Domingo, Prince Charles and Now Boris Johnson: Virus Infects Public Figures

(CN) – British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said Friday he tested positive for the novel coronavirus, becoming the latest politician and high-profile public figure to self-isolate and work from home.

In a video, Johnson announced he took a test after he developed a fever and a persistent cough. In the video, he characterized his symptoms as mild and he showed no obvious signs of being sick.

“I am self-isolating,” he said, speaking from No. 10 Downing Street, the prime minister’s residence. “I am working from home.”

Johnson’s announcement comes only two days after Prince Charles, the 71-year-old heir to the British throne, announced he had tested positive. Both Johnson and Prince Charles met Queen Elizabeth II a little more than two weeks ago, raising concerns the elderly queen was exposed. The queen, who turns 94 next month, and her husband, Prince Philip, sequestered themselves in Windsor Castle last week. Buckingham Palace says the queen is in good health.

The outbreak in the U.K. is getting much worse and seeing two of the country’s leaders go into self-isolation adds to the anxiety of a nation struggling to cope with the pandemic.

Johnson is the first national leader to announce he has contracted the virus. Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and German Chancellor Angela Merkel are also running their countries in self-isolation, but they are not believed to have contracted the virus.

Since the outbreak erupted in countries outside China little more than a month ago, a number of high-profile figures in Europe and the United States have tested positive and the virus has also claimed the lives of several well-known personalities.

Among the most famous to have contracted the virus are Spanish opera singer Placido Domingo, who is 79, and actor Tom Hanks.

On March 12, Hanks said he and his wife, actress Rita Wilson, tested positive while in Australia. They required hospitalization and are doing much better, according to a recent statement from the actor.

Domingo announced he had contracted the virus on March 22. He said on his Facebook page that he was doing well, although he had a fever and a cough.

The virus has also stolen some beloved figures.

This week, American dramatist and playwright Terrence McNally died due to complications from coronavirus at age 81. Also this week, Manu Dibango, a well-known Cameroonian saxophone player who influenced Michael Jackson, died in a Paris hospital after contracting Covid-19, as the virus is known. He was 86.

On March 23, Italy grieved the loss of actor Lucia Bosé, who died at age 89. She appeared in landmark films by Michelangelo Antonioni (1950’s “Story of a Love Affair”) and Juan Antonio Bardem (1955’s “Death of a Cyclist”). She also was in films by Luis Buñuel, Jean Cocteau and Federico Fellini.

As the list of public figures, celebrities and wealthy contracting the virus grows, their announcements also have drawn criticism of unfair access to the tests. Many people around the world – even medical workers – are being told they cannot get tested due to a shortage. In many countries, only those who are severely sick get tested.

That criticism grew as sports teams in the U.S. and Europe tested their players, which resulted in a number of positives, among them stars such as basketball player Kevin Durant of the Brooklyn Nets and Argentinian soccer player Paulo Dybala of the elite Italian club Juventus.

Courthouse News reporter Cain Burdeau is based in the European Union.