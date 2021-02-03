Pipeline That Locked Horns With New Jersey Will Get High Court Audience
WASHINGTON (CN) — The U.S. Supreme Court agreed Wednesday to decide whether conflicting state interests would block a private gas companies from exercising eminent domain to build an interstate pipeline.
PennEast Pipeline Co. petitioned the justices to step in here after losing their dispute with New Jersey at the Third Circuit.
Per its custom, the Supreme Court did not issue any statement in granting the writ of certiorari Wednesday.
This story is developing…