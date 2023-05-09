Tuesday, May 9, 2023
Courthouse News Service
Get Litigation Reports Find Judicial Opinions
Tuesday, May 9, 2023 | Back issues
Courthouse News Service Courthouse News Service

Piercing predator

LINCOLN, Neb. — The Nebraska Court of Appeals affirmed the conviction of a man for sexual assault and indecent exposure after he drunkenly had his children’s babysitter show him her nipple piercings before exposing himself to her to show off his penile piercing.

/ May 9, 2023

Read the ruling here.

Read the Top 8

Sign up for the Top 8, a roundup of the day's top stories delivered directly to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Additional Reads

Loading...