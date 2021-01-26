MIDLAND, Texas — Chinese American pastor Bob Fu, who is president of the nonprofit ChinaAid, and billionaire Guo Wengui — and a group of media companies and individuals Wengui is associated with — agreed to a preliminary injunction in Fu’s federal suit claiming Wengui and the other defendants stalked him and conspired to assassinate his character. The defendants agreed not to picket near Wengui’s home or business, or approach him or his family, but they entered the order “without any admission … of wrongdoing or violation of law.”

Like this: Like Loading...