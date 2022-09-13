Tuesday, September 13, 2022 | Back issues
Picketing officials

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Ohio Supreme Court upheld the overturning of a state law that prohibited labor unions from picketing outside the homes or offices of public officials, finding it an unconstitutional form of content-based speech regulation.

/ September 13, 2022

Read the ruling here.

