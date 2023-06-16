Friday, June 16, 2023
Courthouse News Service
Get Litigation Reports Find Judicial Opinions
Friday, June 16, 2023 | Back issues
Courthouse News Service Courthouse News Service

Phone passcode privacy

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — The Illinois Supreme Court affirmed that the act of producing one's cellphone passcode is not in and of itself an incriminating act under the Fifth Amendment and is therefore not constitutionally protected.

/ June 16, 2023

Click here to read the ruling.    

Categories:Briefs, Civil Rights, Technology

Read the Top 8

Sign up for the Top 8, a roundup of the day's top stories delivered directly to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Additional Reads

Loading...