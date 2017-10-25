Philly Political Consultants Charged in Campaign-Finance Scheme

PHILADELPHIA (CN) – Weeks after securing a guilty plea from a judge who took money to drop out of the 2012 election, federal prosecutors indicted two political operatives accused of furthering the scheme.

Donald Jones, 62, of Willingboro, New Jersey, and Kenneth Smukler, 57, of Villanova, Pennsylvania, are charged with conspiracy, causing unlawful campaign contributions and causing the filing of false reports to the Federal Election Commission. Jones faces an additional count of making false statements to the FBI.

Their Oct. 24 indictment comes three weeks after former Municipal Court Judge Jimmie Moore pleaded guilty to a charge of lying to the FEC about the same matter.

A 66-year-old Democrat, Moore was elected to the court in 1999 but also launched unsuccessful campaigns for the U.S. House of Representatives in 2012 and 2016.

As part of his guilty plea, the former judge admitted that he had an outstanding debt in his first campaign, and dropped out of the primary race as per the terms of a $90,000 payment he accepted from his opponent to cover those losses.

Moore used the money to pay vendors and reimburse himself for loans he had made to his own campaign, but he falsified his record of that payment with the FEC.

Though the court documents do not identify Moore’s rival, the judge’s opponent in the 2012 race was was the incumbent congressman of Pennsylvania’s 1st Congressional District, U.S. Rep. Bob Brady.

First elected in 1998, Brady is a powerful power broker in the city, having been chairman of the Philadelphia Democratic Party since 1986, and is the ranking Democrat on the U.S. House Committee on House Administration. He has not been charged with any crimes.

While Moore instructed his campaign manager at the time to create a company for the sole purpose of accepting and using the illegal campaign contribution, Smukler and Jones ran the political-consulting companies that routed those payments.

Prosecutors say Smukler and Jones willfully caused Moore’s campaign committee to omit the funds in reports filed with the FEC, leaving out mention of their political-consulting companies, Voter Link Data Systems and D. Jones & Associates.

As for the false statements charge against Jones, prosecutors say he told the FBI that Moore’s campaign manager, Carolyn Cavaness, had performed work in exchange for the opponent’s campaign funds that were routed through D. Jones & Associates.

Cavaness, a pastor of Bethel African Methodist Episcopal Church, pleaded guilty for her role in the scheme back in June. She performed no such work for D. Jones & Associates.

Rep. Brady has maintained his innocence throughout the investigations, categorically denying any illegal deals made with the Moore campaign.

His attorney, Jim Eisenhower of Dilworth Paxson, said that the Brady campaign simply purchased a poll from Moore, which is a common practice in politics.

Representatives from Voterlink Data Systems did not return a call requesting comment. Representatives from D. Jones & Associates could not be reached for comment.

The FBI conducted the investigation, with Assistant U.S. Attorney Eric Gibson of the Eastern District of Pennsylvania and Trial Attorney Jonathan Kravis of the Criminal Division’s Public Integrity Section prosecuting the case.

Acting Assistant Attorney General Kenneth A. Blanco of the Justice Department’s Criminal Division and Acting U.S. Attorney Louis D. Lappen for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania announced the indictment on Tuesday.

On the same day the charges against Smukler and Jones were unveiled, a federal judge handed a five-year prison sentence to former Philadelphia District Attorney R. Seth Williams for corruption.

