WASHINGTON – The U.S. Supreme Court refused to grant an injunction to a private foster care agency that refuses to place children with same-sex couples.

The Aug. 30 order notes only that Justices Clarence Thomas, Samuel Alito and NeilĀ Gorsuch would grant the application, which would force Philadelphia to lift a suspension on referrals of new children to Catholic Social Services. A federal judge denied an injunction in July.

