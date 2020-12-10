Pharmacy Reimbursement Law Gets Supreme Court Backing

A customer waits for his medication behind a sheet of plastic installed to help curb the spread of the coronavirus at a CVS pharmacy store in Morton Grove, Ill., on April 7. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

WASHINGTON (CN) — The Supreme Court was mostly unanimous Thursday in upholding an Arkansas law stabilizing how pharmacies are reimbursed for prescriptions.

Justice Amy Comey Barrett did not participate in the case argued in October.

Arkansas passed the law at issue, Act 900, in 2015, regulating the amount a pharmacy benefit manager can reimburse a pharmacy for a prescription. Managers are essentially middlemen between a person and a pharmacy, reimbursing the druggist based on a maximum allowable cost, or MAC, which have varying prices and requirements throughout the country.

Reversing an Eighth Circuit decision, Thursday’s ruling by Justice Sonia Sotomayor says ERISA, short for the Employee Retirement Income Security Act of 1974, does not preempt Act 900.

This story is developing…