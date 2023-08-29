Pharma company can’t duck $40M FTC fine over false dietary supplement claims

Two decades ago Hi-Tech Pharmaceuticals was ordered to pay up for continuing to make unsupported claims about its weight-loss supplements in violation of an injunction.

ATLANTA (CN) — A federal appeals court on Monday rejected a pharmaceutical company's motion for relief from a $40 million contempt judgement to the Federal Trade Commission for making repeated false assertions about the efficacy of its weight loss supplements.

In 2017 a federal judge ordered Hi-Tech Pharmaceuticals, a Georgia corporation that manufactures and sells dietary supplements, to pay the monetary relief for violating an injunction that banned it from making further claims about its supplements' efficacy without “competent and reliable scientific evidence” to back them up.

The injunction was issued against the company nearly 20 years ago along with an order to pay $16 million in equitable monetary remedies for false advertising and unfair and deceptive trade practices in violation of the Federal Trade Commission Act.

Years later, the company sued the FTC, arguing that it shouldn't have to continue paying the $40 million contempt judgment due to a 2021 Supreme Court ruling in AMG Capital Management v. Federal Trade Commission, where the high court held that Section 13(b) of the FTC act does not authorize the commission to seek, or a court to award, equitable monetary relief such as restitution or disgorgement.

Based on that ruling, attorneys for Hi-Tech argued before a three-judge circuit panel in July that it was "inequitable" for the district court to enforce the contempt judgment and for the government to retain funds collected but unclaimed by consumers.

But the 11th Circuit rejected the argument Tuesday, concluding that the contempt sanctions at issue in this case were imposed only because the pharmaceutical company violated a court-ordered injunction.

The Supreme Court ruling limited only the agency’s authority to seek certain equitable relief, not the district court's ability to grant such relief, the Circuit found.

"The court’s inherent authority to enforce its own orders — including through equitable monetary relief — was unaffected by AMG," U.S. Circuit Judge Jill Pryor wrote in the unanimous ruling.

"Although AMG limited district courts’ authority to grant equitable monetary remedies under § 13(b), it did not threaten their authority to enter injunctions under § 13(b). And it did not address whether a district court could impose contempt sanctions for violating such an injunction," the Barack Obama appointee added.

Hi-Tech also sought an accounting of money the FTC has collected, to ensure the original $16 million it was ordered to pay for its unsupported efficacy claims is being paid to consumers, not deposited in the United States Treasury as disgorgement.

The 11th Circuit upheld the district court's denial of that request because the judgment had already been fully collected. It added that the roughly $2 million collected so far toward the $40 million judgment comprise contempt sanctions, not disgorgement, and therefore the district court is not required to provide an accounting of the funds.

Judge Pryor was joined on the circuit panel by Chief U.S. Circuit Judge William Pryor and Chief Judge Lawrence Scott Coogler, who joined the bench from the Northern District Court of Alabama, both of whom were appointed by George W. Bush.

Attorneys representing Hi-Tech and the Federal Trade Commission did not immediately respond to requests for comment.