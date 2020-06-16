PG&E Pleads Guilty to 84 Deaths in Devastating 2018 Camp Fire

The Camp Fire rages through Paradise, Calif., on Nov. 8, 2018. (AP file photo/Noah Berger)

(CN) – Pacific Gas & Electric confessed Tuesday killing 84 people in a 2018 wildfire that destroyed the Northern California town of Paradise.

“Our equipment started that fire,” said CEO Bill Johnson inside the courtroom in Butte County Superior Court. “PG&E will never forget the Camp Fire and all that it took away from the region.”

Johnson entered guilty pleas for 84 counts of involuntary manslaughter on behalf of the utility, whose equipment was found to blame for sparking the deadliest wildfire in California’s history. The fire covered 240 square miles, destroyed over 18,000 structures and caused an estimated $16.5 billion in damage.

The admission of guilt was part of a plea deal taken by the company. In a court hearing meant to shame the utility for failing to maintain its infrastructure, Superior Court Judge Michael Deems read aloud the name of each victim while their pictures appeared on a large screen for all to view.

As the company struggles to climb out of bankruptcy, it will pay $3.5 million in fines for starting the fire, including $500,000 for investigation costs. PG&E was previously placed on criminal probation when its gas lines in 2010 blew up in San Bruno, killing eight.

This story is developing…