PG&E Equipment Blamed for 2019 California Wildfire

Embers fly across a roadway as the Kincade Fire burns through the Jimtown community of Sonoma County, Calif., on Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)

SAN FRANCISCO (CN) — Less than three weeks after it emerged from bankruptcy brought on by crushing wildfire liabilities, California fire officials on Thursday blamed Pacific Gas and Electric’s equipment for causing another blaze — the Kincade Fire that scorched over 77,000 acres in Sonoma County in 2019.

In a brief statement issued Thursday, the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection, or CalFire, said its investigators found the blaze was caused by PG&E transmission lines northeast of Geyserville, an unincorporated community about 70 miles north of San Francisco.

The fire started on Oct. 23, 2019, and burned for 12 days, destroying 374 structures and forcing nearly 200,000 people to evacuate.

“Tinder dry vegetation and strong winds combined with low humidity and warm temperatures contributed to extreme rates of fire spread,” CalFire said in its statement.

A CalFire spokeswoman said the agency turned its investigative report over to the Sonoma County District Attorney’s Office and is not releasing the report publicly at this time.

PG&E did not immediately return a request for comment.

This is a developing story.