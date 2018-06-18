Pew Tackles Opinion Quandary for News Consumers

(CN) – In a media study where a quarter of participants struggled to separate fact and opinion, researchers found that making the distinction came easier to those who are politically informed, tech-savvy and trusting of national news outlets.

“Overall, Americans have some ability to separate what is factual from what is opinion, but the gaps across population groups raise caution, especially given all we know about news consumers’ tendency to feel worn out by the amount of news there is these days, and to dip briefly into and out of news rather than engage deeply with it,” Amy Mitchell, director of journalism research at the Pew Research Center, said in a statement Monday announcing the study.

The study had U.S. adults determine whether each of 10 statements was an opinion statement that reflected the opinion of whoever wrote it or a factual statement — meaning that it could be “proved or disproved by objective evidence.”

A “factual statement,” for the purposes of the survey, is different than a fact, which is indisputably true. (Take a sample quiz on Pew’s website.)

Even where statements were opinions rather than factual, the study found that Republicans and Democrats both showed an inclination to label such statements as factual when the statements aligned with their political beliefs.

The statement “President Barack Obama was born in the United States,” for example, was judged as factual by almost 9 in 10 Democrats and just over 6 in 10 Republicans.

But 37 percent of Democrats thought “Increasing the federal minimum wage to $15 an hour is essential for the health of the U.S. economy” was a factual statement, compared with just 17 percent of Republicans.

The source of the news might also have something to do with a consumer’s ability to parse it, according to the study. For example, when factual statements in the study were attributed to Fox News, Republicans were 8 percent more likely than Democrats to accurately classify them.

The ability to distinguish between a factual and opinion statement is just one early step in being an informed news consumer, but the study did not extend to the likelihood of people checking facts for accuracy or where they might go to verify that information.

A Gallup poll earlier this year found that 66 percent of Americans think the blame lies with content producers — that the news media doesn’t do a good job separating news from opinion. Just 33 percent in that study viewed the news media favorably.

