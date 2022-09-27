Tuesday, September 27, 2022 | Back issues
Petro plant pollution

NEW ORLEANS — A federal judge in Louisiana allowed a widower’s wrongful death claims to proceed against Shell and a specialty chemicals firm, whose petrochemical plant allegedly polluted the air with ethylene oxide that caused the man’s wife to die of breast cancer. He adequately argued the companies breached a standard of care owed to residents living near the plant.

/ September 26, 2022

