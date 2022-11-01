Tuesday, November 1, 2022 | Back issues
Courthouse News Service Courthouse News Service

Petitions in South Dakota

ST. LOUIS — The Eighth Circuit upheld a court order halting South Dakota officials from enforcing a law that imposes new requirements and fines on citizens who are paid to circulate initiative petitions; it contains “overbroad restrictions that likely violate the Constitution.”

/ November 1, 2022

Read the ruling here.

Read the Top 8

Sign up for the Top 8, a roundup of the day's top stories delivered directly to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Additional Reads

Loading...