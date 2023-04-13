Thursday, April 13, 2023
Courthouse News Service
Get Litigation Reports Find Judicial Opinions
Thursday, April 13, 2023 | Back issues
Courthouse News Service Courthouse News Service

Peruvian lead poisoning

ST. LOUIS — The Eighth Circuit dismissed the appeal of an order granting thousands of Peruvian citizens’ motion for a protective order concerning claims that a mining company recruited them to work in a dangerous lead-mining and smelting facility, resulting in their children contracting lead poisoning. The appeals court lacks jurisdiction because disturbing the order would impact a foreign criminal investigation.

/ April 13, 2023

Read the ruling here.

Read the Top 8

Sign up for the Top 8, a roundup of the day's top stories delivered directly to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Additional Reads

Loading...