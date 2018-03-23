Peru Congress Accepts President’s Resignation

LIMA, Peru (AP) — Peru’s congress has voted overwhelmingly to accept President Pedro Pablo Kuczynski’s resignation.

By a vote of 105-12, lawmakers approved the resolution in a special session Friday.

The vote paves the way for Vice President Martin Vizcarra to be sworn in as his replacement later in a few hours.

Earlier in the day Peruvian President Pedro Pablo Kuczynski is threatened to withdraw his resignation offer because the proposed congressional resolution accepting it accused him of “betraying the fatherland.”

Kuczynski said in a tweet that the proposed language is “unacceptable,” and if lawmakers press forward with the wording he would reverse his decision to quit, forcing congress to go forward with plans to try and impeach him.

