Personal privacy

Read the ruling here.
Read the Top 8
Sign up for the Top 8, a roundup of the day's top stories delivered directly to your inbox Monday through Friday.
CHICAGO — The Seventh Circuit upheld the dismissal of a class action against Hearst, the publisher of Good Housekeeping magazine, by a subscriber who says that Hearst violated the Illinois Right of Publicity Act when it sold 9 million subscribers’ addresses and identifying information. Because the class representative’s likeness or name was not used to sell the product, and were disclosed only after the mailing list’s purchase, the sale did not violate the law.
Read the ruling here.
Sign up for the Top 8, a roundup of the day's top stories delivered directly to your inbox Monday through Friday.