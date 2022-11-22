Personal privacy

Tuesday, November 22, 2022 | Back issues
CHICAGO — The Seventh Circuit upheld the dismissal of a class action against Hearst, the publisher of Good Housekeeping magazine, by a subscriber who says that Hearst violated the Illinois Right of Publicity Act when it sold 9 million subscribers’ addresses and identifying information. Because the class representative’s likeness or name was not used to sell the product, and were disclosed only after the mailing list’s purchase, the sale did not violate the law.

