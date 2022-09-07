Wednesday, September 7, 2022 | Back issues
Permitter power

TEXAS CITY, Texas — A federal judge in Texas found in favor of ambulance drivers who sued a “permit officer” who repeatedly told the drivers they were detained and could not leave while they waited for a fire marshal to issue citations for operating an ambulance without a permit. The detainment, which the officer had no power to carry out, was violated their Fourth Amendment rights.

/ September 6, 2022

