PepperBall killing

LAS CRUCES, N.M. — A New Mexico federal judge allowed a family’s lawsuit against the manufacturer of a non-lethal “PepperBall” weapon used by police against a man who was later placed on a ventilator and ultimately died after being shot with multiple PepperBalls.

/ October 3, 2022

Read the ruling here.

