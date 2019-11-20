Pentagon Official Reveals Ukraine Aid Concerns on Day of Trump Call

WASHINGTON (CN) – On the heels of blockbuster testimony by President Donald Trump’s handpicked ambassador confirming a “quid pro quo,” a Pentagon official who oversees military assistance sprang forward on Wednesday afternoon with another damaging revelation.

Defense Department deputy secretary Laura Cooper testified that the same day of Trump’s call with his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky, her staff received an inquiry from Ukraine’s embassy asking about the status of the security aid the former Soviet satellite had been counting on in its war with the Russians.

“In a series of interagency meetings, I heard that the president had directed the Office of Management and Budget to hold the funds because of his concerns about corruption in Ukraine,” Laura Cooper, the Pentagon official overseeing military aid, testified in her opening statement.

“Let me say from the outset that I have never discussed this or any other matter with the president and never heard directly from him about this matter,” Cooper added.

Read Laura Cooper’s opening statement

Cooper’s revised timeline dismantles a Republican talking point expressed by Representative Jim Jordan during the morning session.

“So, [security assistance] gets held up for 55 days, gets held up on July 18, and then is released on Sept. 11,” Jordan asserted. “But it seems to me more important than the 55-day pause is the 14 days when Ukraine realized aid was held up on August.”

“I mean, Ukraine learns aid is held up on Aug. 29,” Jordan emphasized.

Now, a senior Pentagon official has flatly contradicted that assertion under oath.

Cooper told lawmakers Wednesday night that Ukraine inquired about the aid the same day President Trump had his call with Zelensky on July 25.

That same afternoon, Cooper said, the Pentagon received an email from Ukrainian officials inquiring about delay to military assistance.

“My staff was also contacted by Ukrainian embassy officials on the 25th asking ‘What is going on?’ Cooper said as she waved her hands and hunched up her shoulders, illustrating the confusion she felt Ukrainian officials felt.

House Democrats took notice of the chronological shuffle.

California Representative Eric Swalwell told the witness that her testimony “destroys two pillars” of the president’s defense, the first being that there is “no harm, no foul” because Ukraine got the aid.

Swalwell added that her testimony also toppled Trump’s self-description of an anticorruption champion in Ukraine.

Asked whether Trump called her after his decision to put a hold on aid, Cooper replied: “No, sir.”

House Intelligence Committee chairman Adam Schiff’s opening statement set the stage for a late August meeting between Cooper and Ambassador Kurt Volker, who surprised many on Tuesday as the Republican-called witness extoled former Vice President Joe Biden and reversed his earlier testimony on the Ukrainian energy company Burisma.

“During that meeting, in which they were discussing the hold on security assistance, Volker revealed that he was engaged in an effort to have the government of Ukraine issue a statement that would ‘commit to the prosecution of any individuals involved in election interference,’” Schiff remarked in his opening statement. “Cooper understood that if Volker’s effort were successful, the hold might be lifted.”

The chairman continued: “Unbeknownst to Cooper, no such statement was forthcoming.”

David Hale, the third-highest ranking official at the State Department, agreed with an oft-repeated characterization during hearings, that placing a hold on military aid in order to leverage assistance from a foreign country to investigate a political opponent would be considered “unusual.”

But when pressed over whether it would be “completely inappropriate,” Hale went a step further.

“It would be inconsistent with the conduct of our foreign policy,” Hale said.

This is a developing story…