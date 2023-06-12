Pence records

Monday, June 12, 2023
WASHINGTON — A federal court in Washington granted the press access to redacted records related to a grand jury’s subpoena of former Vice President Mike Pence. He initially resisted the subpoena, which relates to the government’s investigation into interference with the peaceful transfer of power from former President Donald Trump to President Joe Biden’s administration in 2020.

Read the ruling here.

