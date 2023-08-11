Pence knocks Biden administration in Iowa State Fair campaign visit

The former vice president and other Republican presidential hopefuls are making obligatory visits to the Iowa State Fair this week and next ahead of the Iowa caucuses.

DES MOINES, Iowa (CN) — While visitors to the Iowa State Fair strolled by munching cinnamon rolls and fried food on a stick Friday, former Vice President Mike Pence sat on a stool outside a pork barbecue stand and ticked off what he believes are the greatest achievements from his four years as Donald Trump’s vice president.

Pence had the opportunity to recite highlights from his stump speech in an interview with Republican Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds, who is holding “Fair Side Chats” with GOP presidential candidates during the fair.

Iowa’s caucuses once again are serving as a magnet for politicos of every stripe and national media, but the focus is almost entirely on Republicans running for president.

The Iowa GOP will again lead off with first-in-the-nation caucuses Jan. 15, 2024. But it’s a different story for Iowa Democrats, who have not set a firm 2024 caucus date after the national party reworked the primary calendar and tentatively put South Carolina, Nevada, and New Hampshire at the front of the line.

Most Republican presidential hopefuls are making obligatory visits to the Iowa State Fair this week and next.

Besides strolling around the crowded fairgrounds — often with a gaggle of TV cameras and reporters in tow — candidates can deliver stump speeches at the Des Moines Register’s Political Soapbox on the Grand Concourse. Most of the candidates who have signed up to climb onto the Register’s soapbox are second- or third-tier candidates, but Pence spoke Thursday and former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley will speak Saturday.

Besides Pence and Haley, Republican candidates who will be chatting with Governor Reynolds include Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and South Carolina Senator Tim Scott.

Presumed frontrunner Donald Trump announced he will be at the fair Saturday.

The only Democratic presidential candidates spending time at the Iowa State Fair so far have been Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and Marianne Williamson.

As might be expected, Governor Reynolds — who has maintained she will not show a preference for one Republican candidate over another prior to the Iowa caucuses — lobbed softball questions during her chat with Pence.

In response to a question about inflation and the economy, Pence said “Bidenomics” is a failure.

“Inflation is up 16.6%,” he said, and the “war on energy by the Biden administration has caused the price of gasoline to be up 60%.”

Pence blamed inflation happening today on “runaway spending” in Washington, saying the Biden administration spent $2 trillion on “unnecessary” Covid-19 pandemic expenditures and that “every economist in the country agrees that lit the pilot light on the worst inflation in 40 years.”

The former vice president blamed the Biden administration for other problems from illegal immigration to national security threats.

“The crisis at our border is 100% man-made, and that man is Joe Biden,” Pence said. “We secured the Southern border of the United States of America by building hundreds of miles of wall, by negotiating a remain-in-Mexico policy with the Mexicans and using Title 42. They dismantled that literally on Day One. Now we have the worst border crisis in American history.”

Biden is also to blame, Pence said, for national security threats.

“President Joe Biden has weakened this country at home and abroad, and that disastrous withdrawal from Afghanistan has emboldened the enemies of freedom around the world,” Pence said.

"When we came into office, there had been eight years of the Obama administration that hollowed out or nation’s military with literally reckless budget cuts,” he said. “So I couldn’t have been more proud than to be part of an administration that made the largest increased investment in our national defense since the days of Ronald Reagan.”

Pence said that he knows "in my heart of hearts" that Russia did not try to redraw international boundaries during the Trump administration because "we were building up our military” and posed a credible threat to enemies of the U.S.

“It kept the world a whole lot more quiet in our four years than it is right now,” Pence said.