Peloton Recalls All Treadmills After Child Death, Injuries

In response to pressure from safety watchdogs, the exercise equipment maker agreed to the recall of about 125,000 treadmills.

(CN) — Peloton on Wednesday agreed to recall all of its treadmills following the death of a 6-year-old child and injuries to dozens of other minors said to be caused by the exercise equipment.

One child died and 29 other children suffered injuries, including broken bones and cuts, after reportedly becoming ensnared by Peloton’s treadmills, which are known for their connectivity allowing for at-home cycling classes that became popular during the pandemic.

The exercise equipment company and the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, or CPSC, announced in a joint statement on Wednesday that Peloton is voluntarily recalling the Tread+ treadmill, which applies to about 125,000 machines in the U.S. It is also recalling the 1,050 units of Tread treadmills in use across the U.S., which are reported to have a loose touchscreen that can detach and fall off.

“Consumers who have purchased either treadmill should immediately stop using it and contact Peloton for a full refund or other qualified remedy,” the company and agency said in the statement.

The CPSC had warned people with children or pets to immediately stop using Peloton treadmills last month. The safety commission says that it has received 72 reports of adults, kids, pets or objects being pulled under the Tread+ treadmill.

In addition to it’s warning last month, the commission released a video appearing to show a child narrowly escaping after being sucked under one of Peloton’s treadmill devices.

Peloton has stopped selling the Tread+ and says that it continues to “work on additional hardware modifications.”

Peloton CEO John Foley said the joint decision to recall both the Tread+ and Tread products was the right one.

“I want to be clear, Peloton made a mistake in our initial response to the Consumer Product Safety Commission’s request that we recall the Tread+. We should have engaged more productively with them from the outset. For that, I apologize,” Foley said. “We believe strongly in the future of at-home connected fitness and are committed to work with the CPSC to set new industry safety standards for treadmills.”

Consumers who own the Tread+ have until Nov. 6, 2022, to contact Peloton for a full refund.

Acting CPSC Chairman Robert S. Adler said the agreement is the result of weeks of intense negotiation between Peloton and the commission.

“I am pleased that the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission and Peloton have come to an agreement to protect users of the Peloton Tread+ and Tread products,” Adler said Wednesday. “The agreement, which the commission voted this morning to accept, requires Peloton to immediately stop selling and distributing both the Tread+ and Tread products in the United States and refund the full purchase price to consumers who wish to return their treadmills.”