Pelosi Vote Count Shows Challenge Ahead

WASHINGTON (AP) — The vote tally for Nancy Pelosi’s nomination to be House speaker shows the weakness of her opposition, but also the challenge ahead.

House Democrats voted 203-32 in the closed-door session. That’s not as many as have opposed her in the past, but she’ll need more support to survive a full floor vote early next year.

To become speaker when Democrats take majority control, she’ll need 218 votes if all Republicans vote against her, as is likely. She could win with fewer votes if some lawmakers are absent or vote present.

Democrats will have a 233-vote majority, with some races still undecided from the midterm elections.

For Wednesday’s vote, Pelosi allies said three ballots were left blank and one supporter was absent because of illness.

