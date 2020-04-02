Pelosi Creates New House Panel for Coronavirus Response

Members of the House of Representatives walk down the steps of Capitol Hill last Friday after passing a coronavirus rescue package. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

WASHINGTON (CN) – Further defining the architecture of the congressional response to the coronavirus pandemic, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced Thursday that she is launching a new committee to oversee the distribution of aid.

The bipartisan Select Committee on the Coronavirus Crisis will be responsible for all aspects of the federal response to the pandemic that has crippled the U.S. economy and forced the majority of the country to shelter at home. The House panel’s role will include implementing the $2.2 trillion coronavirus relief package, known as the CARES Act, signed by President Donald Trump last week.

“The committee will be empowered to examine all aspects of the federal response to coronavirus and to ensure that the tax payers’ dollars are being wisely and efficiently spent to save lives, deliver relief and benefit our economy,” Pelosi told reporters Thursday on a phone press conference.

The speaker has selected House Majority Whip Jim Clyburn, D-S.C., to lead the committee.

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., said he has “concerns” about the committee, calling the body redundant given the current House Oversight Committee and provisions in the CARES Act guaranteeing an inspector general will oversee the response package.

“I’m just wondering, does the speaker not trust the Oversight Committee?” McCarthy said on a call with reporters, adding that Clyburn should not be the one to lead the panel.

Developing story…