DETROIT — Estimating a 2018 death toll of 6,227, the Governors Highway Safety Association reports that the number of pedestrians killed on U.S. roads last year was the highest in 28 years, a 35 percent increase over the last decade.

Night crashes accounted for more than 90 percent of the increased deaths over the last 10 years. Among 23 states that saw a drop in pedestrian deaths during the first half of 2018, six states reported double-digit declines.

