Pearl Jam chomp

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A federal judge in Florida found that two off-duty sheriff deputies did not have probable cause to arrest a concertgoer who allegedly twice bit a woman on the back during a Pearl Jam concert in 2016. The case is closed pending mediation and settlement, however.

