Paving the moon: Astronauts eye lasers to build roads on lunar surface

(CN) — Humans haven't set foot on the surface of the moon in more than 50 years. But that doesn't mean that we've forgotten about it. NASA plans to send two astronauts to the moon, this time landing on its south pole. The space agency has also said, somewhat improbably, that it wants to build houses, even a subdivision, on the moon for use by both astronauts and civilians by 2040.

Turning even a small pocket of the moon into a rest stop will require all sorts of infrastructure. A new paper by three German engineers, published Thursday in Scientific Reports, throws another idea into the mix: making paved roads and landing pads by using lasers to melt the lunar soil.

The paper points out that the moon's dusty surface could pose a serious risk to any sort of moon colony. Lunar rovers kick up the fine dust, which floats around for an extending period of time, thanks to the satellite's low gravity. Having roads and launch pads could end up being pretty important. But that poses its own challenges. How exactly do you make concrete on the moon, short of lugging up a bunch of cement mixers?

"Given the extreme costs of shipping materials from Earth, a prerequisite for future human exploration will be the fabrication of objects directly on the surface of the moon," the study authors wrote. "Raw materials and energy can be harvested directly from the lunar surface, leaving equipment and some consumables the only necessity that must be brought from Earth."

The interlocking tiles, created with a CO2 laser and lunar regolith simulant (Jens Günster)

The authors of the paper — including Ginés-Palomares, Miranda Fateri, and Jens Günster — propose using a large lens, approximately 2.37 square meters — just over 25.5 square feet — to create a beam of concentrated sunlight (picture a kid using a magnifying glass on a hot summer's day to singe the grass) in order to melt the lunar topsoil into hard, interlocking tiles that could be used to make roads or landing pads.

"The relatively small size of the required equipment and the simplicity of the system would be an advantage for the use of this technology in future missions on the moon," the paper reads.

To recreate the conditions of the moon, researchers used EAC-1A, a lunar regolith simulant — basically, fake moon dust. As a substitute for concentrated sunlight, they used a high‐power CO2 laser

"At the end of the study, large samples (approximately 250 × 250 mm) with interlocking capabilities were fabricated by melting the lunar simulant with the laser directly on the powder bed," the study authors wrote.