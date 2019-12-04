Past Impeachments Pale With Trump, Witness to Tell House

WASHINGTON (CN) — Andrew Johnson’s avowed white supremacy aggravated post-Civil War wounds. Richard Nixon’s criminal enterprise cover-up of a third-rate burglary shook faith in the presidency. Bill Clinton’s lies and evasions thrust the nation into a sordid sex scandal, but Donald Trump’s misconduct is graver.

That will be the sworn testimony of Michael Gerhardt, a law professor for the University of North Carolina School of Law, testifying Wednesday Morning for the Democrats.

“The president’s serious misconduct, including bribery, soliciting a personal favor from a foreign leader in exchange for his exercise of power, and obstructing justice and Congress are worse than the misconduct of any prior president, including what previous presidents who faced impeachment have done or been accused of doing,” Gerhardt plans to tell the House Judiciary Committee, according to his opening statement shown to reporters.

Gerhardt is one of four scholars called to put the impeachment inquiry into historical perspective. Three have been called by the Democrats and one by the Republican minority, one day after the House Intelligence Committee released its report on the inquiry thus far. At 300 pages, the report reads more like charging papers, a searing indictment of the 45th president of the United States.

Noah Feldman, a Harvard Law School professor, has been openly critical of the president before today. In October, Feldman wrote in Bloomberg News that Trump’s conditioning of military aid in exchange for political investigations was quid pro quo that warranted impeachment.

His opening statement tells Congress the president is not to be treated like a monarch.

“The biggest difference between the English tradition of impeachment and the American constitutional plan was that the king of England could not be impeached,” Feldman plans to tell the committee, according to his statement. “In that sense, the king was above the law, which only applied to him if he consented to follow it. In stark contrast, the president of the United States would be subject to the law like any other citizen.”

Pamela Karlan, a public interest law professor, serves as co-director of the Supreme Court Litigation Clinic at Stanford Law School.

Jonathan Turley, a professor of public interest law at the George Washington University School of Law, is the witness for the Republicans. Turley has written extensively about the impeachment inquiry, regularly criticizing its fast pace and what he has dubbed a “flawed process.”