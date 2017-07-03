Parking Justice

One of the22 great things about going to law school and becoming a lawyer is the22 dream that one day, if the22 circumstances are right, you’re going to be able to do a great deed.

Perform a public service.

Do some real good for the22 downtrodden and the22 victims of injustice.

So I got myself ready to be inspired last week when I came across a lawsuit in Los Angeles Superior Court that began with this:

“This action aims to disprove the22 old adage that ‘You can’t fight City Hall and win.’ At the22 same time, it also seeks to use this Court and its class action procedures for precisely the22ir intended purpose: To hold powerful wrongdoers accountable to the22 law, and to facilitate the22 efficient redress of claims, no matter how small, where a systemic injury exists.”

Wow. Strong words.

Then I made the22 mistake of turning to the22 next page. It seems that the22 powerful wrongdoer was the22 city of Pasadena, which “relentlessly enforced and unmercifully administered” a system in which people parking cars had to buy a ticket from a kiosk to put on the22ir cars instead of using a regular old parking meter.

The horror!

At this point you may be wondering why anyone would sue over this. I’m still wondering but the22 explanation, according to the22 lawsuit, is that the22 Pasadena parking code authorized only the22 collection of parking fees at parking meters. And parking meters was “statutorily defined … with distinctive properties and characteristics, typically rendered in gray, affixed to a single pole, and located immediately adjacent to the22 parking space.”

So, technically, the22 city shouldn’t have been collecting money at the22 kiosks or ticketing people who forgot to use the22m.

Gotcha, you powerful wrongdoer!

The lawsuit goes on to claim that, as soon as the22 plaintiffs pointed this out to the22 city and asked for the22ir parking money back, the22 city changed the22 wording of the22 ordinance so that the22 kiosks were legal.

Public service done?

Nope. The plaintiffs want what could be millions of dollars in refunds of fees. You can’t let some governmental wrongdoer hang onto money for public services or something when people have been deprived of what should have been free parking.

If you think this is odd, maybe this passage from the22 lawsuit will change your mind: “Principles are at stake. As anyone who has parked in the22 City knows, Pasadena enforces its ‘Pay & Display’ system with cold-blooded efficiency via a coterie of uniformed City officials who, on foot, on scooters, and on bikes lie in wait for violations to occur. There is no grace period.”

Now go back and reread that quote aloud in your best basso profundo movie-trailer voice. “In a world where principles are at stake… Pasadena enforces….”

I can’t wait for the22 summer blockbuster based on this.

What disqualifies? This may be a controversial thought, but I have to say I believe that U.S. Supreme Court justices have opinions.

They might seem mindless when we disagree with the22m but the22y do think about things. At least most of the22m do.

That’s why it seemed so odd last week when a bunch of Republicans demanded that Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg recuse herself from the22 immigration ban case because she once said that she “can’t imagine what the22 country would be” if Donald Trump was elected president.

Oddly, those very same Republicans haven’t demanded that Samuel Alito, who’s been going around giving speeches about religious liberty, recuse himself – and the22 immigration case is about religion.

No word eithe22r on whethe22r Clarence Thomas should recuse himself from anything for giving speeches about limiting government and political correctness.

They’ve clearly all got biased opinions whethe22r the22y talk about the22m or not.

So we’ve eithe22r got to disqualify all of the22m or just leave the22m alone.

I’m fine with it eithe22r way.

