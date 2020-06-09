Park Service to Take Down Fencing Near White House

Fencing around Lafayette Square near the White House has become a collage of protest signs and memorials to George Floyd. (Courthouse News photo/Jack Rodgers)

WASHINGTON (CN) — Steel fencing around Lafayette Square installed by the National Park Service amid anti-racism protests is expected to be mostly removed by Wednesday.

Now a canvass of protest signs, art and memorials to George Floyd – a 46-year-old black man who died after former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin knelt on his neck for nearly nine minutes on Memorial Day – the barrier was first erected June 1, after President Donald Trump ordered peaceful protesters cleared from the square with chemical agents so he could visit a church for a photo op.

The U.S. Park Police said at the time that the fencing was a response to “the acts of destruction and violence over the course of the weekend in order to protect citizens and property.” Lafayette Square is a seven-acre park located just north of the White House.

According to reports Tuesday by news outlets including NBC and the Washington Post, the National Park Service said the fencing around Lafayette Square is temporary and parts of the park are expected to reopen Wednesday.

A demonstrator listens to calming music in front of fencing around Lafayette Square on Monday. (Courthouse News photo/Jack Rodgers)

Some fencing will remain so workers can fix damage and protect demonstrators from safety hazards. There is no timeline for when the remainder of the park will open.

The National Park Service did not respond to a request for comment Tuesday from Courthouse News on the removal of the Lafayette Square fencing, but David Vela, the agency’s deputy director, released a statement in response to the ongoing national protests against police brutality.

Vela said Park Service “fundamentally rejects behaviors, beliefs, and judgements that erode the rights and freedom of all people,” and noted the agency has always facilitated the exercise of First Amendment freedoms. The National Mall, first created in 1791, is an example of these efforts taking place on national lands, he said.

“Freedom of speech, press, religion, and assembly are Constitutional rights,” Vela said. “However, the courts have recognized that activities associated with the exercise of these rights may be reasonable regulated to protect park resources.”

Additional fencing was constructed after protests in the nation’s capital continued, with barriers being placed in front of the Department of the Treasury building and the Ellipse, a large park south of the White House. That fencing was also reinforced with concrete barriers.

A large Black Lives Matter sign is draped across fencing in front of Lafayette Square on Monday. (Courthouse News photo/Jack Rodgers)

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., along with Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., sent a letter to Trump Monday calling for the Lafayette Square fencing to be removed.

Writing that the steel fencing has converted the public park to “what looks like a militarized zone,” the Democratic lawmakers noted the security perimeter of the White House was expanded dramatically in 1995 after the closure of sections of E Street and Pennsylvania Avenue.

That action has sufficiently protected the White House complex from a wide range of threats for a quarter of a century, they said.

“Lafayette Square should be a symbol of freedom and openness, not a place behind which the leader of our Executive Branch cowers in fear of protesters who are crying out for justice,” the letter states. “It is simply not credible to claim that the current protests justify the oppressive walls you have erected in response.”

As protests against police brutality in Washington entered their 12th day Tuesday, House Democrats have unveiled legislative steps towards police reform that includes a federal ban on police chokeholds and a provision requiring state and local police departments to undergo racial bias training.

The legislation is also expected to require the use of dashcam and body cameras for officers, address qualified immunity standards and ban no-knock warrants.