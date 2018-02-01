Paris Court Hears Facebook ‘Censorship’ Case Over Nude Art

PARIS (AP) — A French teacher is suing Facebook for alleged censorship because his account got suspended in 2011 after he posted a photo of a famous 19th-century nude painting.

After years of legal battle by Facebook to escape a trial in France, a Paris civil court is set to hear the case Thursday.

The account was suspended hours after Frederic Durand-Baissas, a 59-year-old Parisian teacher and art lover, posted a photo of Gustave Courbet’s 1866 painting “The Origin of the World,” which depicts female genitalia.

Durand-Baissas wants his account reactivated and is asking for 20,000 euros ($23,500) in damages. He also wants Facebook to explain why his account was closed.

Facebook has since changed its standards policy to now allow photographs of nude figures in art.

Like this: Like Loading...