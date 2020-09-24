Parents Sue LA Unified as Students Struggle With Distance Learning

Staff at Belvedere Middle School in Los Angeles maintain the grounds while students work from home during the Covid-19 pandemic. The school, which opened its doors in 1924, serves grades 6 through 8 under the LA Unified School District, the second largest district in the country. (Courthouse News photo / Martin Macias Jr.)

LOS ANGELES (CN) — Parents sued the Los Angeles Unified School District on Thursday claiming the district’s at-home learning plan during the Covid-19 pandemic has pushed students, especially those of color and children with disabilities, further behind in their education.

Schools across the Golden State shut their doors in March after Governor Gavin Newsom said the state’s more than 6 million students would take part in classes remotely due to the outbreak of the novel coronavirus.

Officials at LAUSD, the nation’s second largest school district, rolled out a virtual learning program for its more than 700,000 students and implemented a free food and computer giveaway program to support its students from low-income families.

But parents say LAUSD is widening already large gaps in student achievement by failing to ensure its virtual learning plan supports its most vulnerable students, particularly those from low-income families, homeless children or are English learners.

The parents’ 44-page lawsuit, filed Thursday in LA Superior Court, claims LAUSD has neglected to engage students who’ve fallen behind in their learning and has failed to mandate instructor assessments of students’ performance during the pandemic.

“The LAUSD’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic has denied plaintiffs’ children the basic educational equality guaranteed to them by the California Constitution,” the parents say in their lawsuit.

The daughter of plaintiff Akela Wroten Jr. struggles with reading and has found little support from her second-grade teacher in helping advance her skills, according to the lawsuit.

“She was behind before the pandemic started, fell further behind during spring remote learning, and now struggles to complete assignments due to her poor first grade education and limited ability to read,” Wroten says in the complaint.

An LA Unified spokesperson said the district hasn’t been served with the lawsuit but that it will continue to provide the best education possible under the circumstances.

“Many of the challenges society faces present themselves in schools including the impact of Covid-19. School districts like Los Angeles Unified have to balance the sometimes conflicting priorities of the learning needs of students and the health and safety of all in the school community,” the spokesperson said.

The parents are represented by attorneys at the firm Kirkland & Ellis.

This past May, LAUSD Superintendent Austin Beutner said the district won’t reopen classrooms until California had widespread testing, contact tracing and low transmission rates.

The district is currently testing thousands of its staff members and their children who have returned in small groups to classrooms. Students in need of one-to-one tutoring will also be allowed on campus with teachers and students meeting outside at a safe distance.

A spokesperson for the United Teachers of Los Angeles, the labor union representing LAUSD educators, did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the lawsuit.