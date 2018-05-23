Judge Calls for Insight on Papadopoulos Sentencing

WASHINGTON (CN) – A federal judge presiding over the George Papadopoulos prosecution gave probation officials more than two months to prepare a presentencing report for the former Trump campaign associate.

Papadopoulos, a foreign policy adviser on the Trump campaign, pleaded guilty last year to lying to federal investigators about his contacts with Russian officials during Mueller’s investigation of Russian interference in the 2016 election.

This afternoon, about three hours after fielding a request by special counsel Robert Mueller, U.S. District Judge Randolph Moss ordered the probation office to prepare the report by Aug. 1.

Papadopoulos admitted as part of his plea that he lied to the FBI on Jan. 27, 2017, about his interactions with a professor overseas who told him the Russians had “dirt” on Hillary Clinton.

That dirt reportedly consisted of thousands of emails, and Papadopoulos met with the professor about one month after joining the campaign. Wikileaks published the hacked Democratic National Committee emails later that year.

In addition to lying to the FBI that he was not involved with the Trump campaign at the time of the meeting, Papadopoulos told investigators he believed the professor was no one significant.

He also lied about his interactions with a female Russian national, who he sought out for help arranging a meeting between Russian government officials and the Trump campaign.

Trump advisers have downplayed the role and influence Papadopoulos had in the campaign, dubbing him a “coffee boy.”

Papadopoulos has been cooperating with Mueller’s team since he entered his guilty plea on Oct. 5 in a closed courtroom, and faces a maximum sentence of five years.

Prosecutors had twice delayed his sentencing, which will relieve him, once it is finalized, of any obligation to continue cooperating with Mueller’s probe.

The 1-page filing Wednesday afternoon says the special counsel will submit a joint status report by June 22.

