Pandemic Prison Release

TRENTON, N.J. — The New Jersey Supreme Court amended the governor’s Covid-19-related executive order that directed the parole board to expedite consideration of inmates for parole and directed the Department of Corrections to decide whether to grant inmates a medical furlough.

Inmates should be allowed to present a written statement in support of their request to be furloughed, should be given a reason for the denial of a medical furlough and be given an opportunity to respond to the decision.