Wednesday, September 6, 2023
Courthouse News Service
Get Litigation Reports Find Judicial Opinions
Wednesday, September 6, 2023 | Back issues
Courthouse News Service Courthouse News Service

Pandemic lender fraud

Fort Worth, Texas — A federal judge ruled a group of small business owners can pursue claims against lenders that racked up more than $970 million in revenue from the government’s Payroll Protection Program, established during the Covid-19 pandemic, but failed to pay out the promised loans to the businesses and others.

/ September 6, 2023

Read the ruling here.

Categories:Briefs, Economy, Financial

Read the Top 8

Sign up for the Top 8, a roundup of the day's top stories delivered directly to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Additional Reads

Loading...