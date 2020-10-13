Pandemic in Prison

NEW ORLEANS — The Fifth Circuit ruled against two Texas inmates at a prison for elderly and medically compromised individuals who had asked that the facility be ordered to implement more measures to stop the spread of Covid-19. More than 500 inmates at the unit have been infected with the virus, and 20 have died.

The circuit court stayed a permanent injunction that had required the Texas Department of Criminal Justice to institute a cleaning schedule for the Pack Unit’s common areas, give prisoners hand sanitizer and other hard-to-come-by items, and develop a Covid-19 testing plan.