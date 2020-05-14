Pandemic Economy Has 25 Million Americans Out of Work

Bastien’s Restaurant on East Colfax Avenue in Denver, Colorado, closed during the Covid-19 pandemic and may not be able to reopen anytime soon. (Courthouse News photo/Amanda Pampuro)

(CN) — The number of Americans receiving unemployment insurance benefits out-populates Australia. On top of the 25.3 million people currently receiving benefits, 2.98 million Americans brought their first claims last week, the U.S. Department of Labor reported Thursday.

Between the spread of Covid-19 and measures taken to reduce public health risks, 15.7% of Americans are out of a job today.

With nearly a third of its population on unemployment insurance benefits, California ranks highest in the country, followed by Michigan and Nevada, both above 20%.

In the first week of May, Oklahoma, Maryland and New Jersey saw the highest spikes in claims. Meanwhile states like Florida and Georgia, which opted to reopen their economies, reported the largest deceases in claims. In the Sunshine State, 258,000 fewer people applied for unemployment benefits compared to the prior week.

The Department of Labor used covered employment of 145,671,710 in its calculation, defining that term as Americans who are “unemployed through no fault of their own,” while also meeting certain work and wage requirements.

Weekly rates of initial claims for benefits have decreased over the last five weeks, but some economists caution the bottom of the pit is still a long way down.

New York Federal Reserve economist Joseph Briggs projected U.S. unemployment will hit 40 million in the second quarter, but 75% of these jobs to return by the years end. Given today’s reported unemployment, that would leave 6 million people out of work during Christmas.

Despite the staggering unemployment numbers, a May 13 poll from Morning Consult reports 70% of Americans, including 82% of Democrats and 56% of Republicans, continue to support social distancing to slow the spread of Covid-19. A majority of people polled said they either have had or know someone who contracted the disease.

This story is developing…