Pair of Trump Asylum Policies Blocked by Ninth Circuit

SAN FRANCISCO (CN) – A Ninth Circuit panel on Friday upheld two nationwide injunctions against Trump administration policies aimed at shrinking the number of immigrants who can apply for asylum or stay in the United States while their asylum applications are pending.

One policy, enacted in November 2018, limits asylum eligibility to those who enter the U.S. at official ports of entry. Another policy, enacted in January 2019, allows the government to make asylum seekers wait in Mexico while their asylum applications are pending. A different Ninth Circuit panel in May 2019 stayed the “wait in Mexico” policy injunction, allowing that rule to take effect pending appeal.

In two opinions – one by U.S. Circuit Judge William Fletcher and the other by U.S. Circuit Judge Richard Paez, both Bill Clinton appointees – the panel found both rules impermissibly conflict with international treaties and immigration laws passed by Congress that guarantee right to apply for asylum and the need to ensure refugees are not sent to places where they will face threats and violence.

Addressing the Migrant Protection Protocols (MPP) that force asylum seekers to wait in Mexico, Fletcher cited declarations by several asylum seekers who described being robbed, assaulted and targeted near the U.S. border in Mexico because of their nationality.

“Uncontested evidence in the record establishes that non-Mexicans returned to Mexico under the MPP risk substantial harm, even death, while they await adjudication of their applications for asylum,” Fletcher wrote in a 57-page opinion.

This is a developing story.