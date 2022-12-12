Monday, December 12, 2022 | Back issues
Paid for positive press?

EL PASO, Texas — An appeals court in Texas upheld the denial of a journalist’s special appearances in a lawsuit filed by the Mexican state of Chihuahua for allegedly receiving state bribes from the former Chihuahuan governor in exchange for good press. Though the writer lives in El Paso, the newspaper he writes for does not have its “nerve center” in Texas, nor did any of the allegations occur in the state.

/ December 12, 2022

Read the ruling here.

