Wednesday, November 2, 2022 | Back issues
Courthouse News Service Courthouse News Service

Pageant for trans women

SAN FRANCISCO — The Ninth Circuit upheld a judgment in favor of Miss United States of America, which was sued by a trans woman who said the pageant’s “natural born female” eligibility requirement violates the Oregon Public Accommodations Act. The First Amendment’s protection against compelled speech shields the pageant’s rule.

/ November 2, 2022

Read the ruling here.

Read the Top 8

Sign up for the Top 8, a roundup of the day's top stories delivered directly to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Additional Reads

Loading...