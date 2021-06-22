PAC Sues FEC for Dismissing Complaint Against Trump Campaign

End Citizens United says the FEC is not an effective watchdog because most high profile cases end in gridlock and are forgotten.

President Donald Trump arrives at his campaign rally at Opa-Locka Executive Airport, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020, in Opa-Locka, FL, (AP Photo/Jim Rassol)

WASHINGTON (CN) — A political action committee filed a lawsuit against the Federal Election Commission Monday for dismissing its complaint alleging that the Trump campaign coordinated with a super PAC that ended up raising $150 million during the 2020 election.

End Citizens United says the Trump campaign solicited and directed donations to America First Action and allege that the super PAC was the only outside, non-campaign group “approved” by former President Donald Trump or the Republican National Committee to donate to.

FEC regulations prohibit campaigns from soliciting contributions to super PACs without taking measures to ensure that the donations comply with federal contribution limits.

“By declaring America First Action as his campaign’s approved outside group–alongside his own campaign and party committees, Donald Trump broke campaign finance laws restricting coordination between candidates and Super PACs,” Tiffany Muller, president of End Citizens United, said in a statement. “This incident further highlights glaring breakdowns in our campaign finance system.”

The Trump campaign denied that it did anything wrong, saying that it “merely provided the identity of an appropriate recipient, without any attempt to motivate another person to contribute or donate funds.”

In May 2019, the groups filed a complaint with the FEC, and attorneys in the agency’s Office of General Counsel recommended that it find reason to believe that the campaign violated the law.

FEC commissioners voted 3-2 in April 2021 to approve the General Counsel’s recommendations — but the commission requires four votes to proceed. “Despite compelling evidence,” the investigation was dismissed without an explanation, the lawsuit states.

“We should not have to sue the FEC repeatedly to make it do its job,” Adav Noti, senior director of trial litigation at Campaign Legal Center, said in a statement. “Yet here is another example of the FEC refusing to enforce key laws that protect the rights of American voters.”

Noti, who submitted the lawsuit, called on Congress to pass For the People Act, an election overhaul bill that would restructure the FEC to have five members, rather than six, as many high profile cases are deadlocked with a six-person commission that can’t have more than three members of the same political party.

Democrats say that has allowed campaign finance violators to go unchecked for years.

The FEC declined to comment, citing the agency standard for pending litigation.

The lawsuit was filed in federal court in D.C.