Overpass Collision

MINEOLA, N.Y. — Journey Bus Lines was hit with a lawsuit Friday from one of the children who was injured this week when a bus that was too tall to ride on the Southern State Parkway crashed into the underside of the Eagle Avenue overpass.

The collision sheared the top off the bus, causing the roof to collapse into the cabin of the bus, which was transporting students from Huntington High School, as well as five chaperones, who had landed earlier that night at John F. Kennedy International Airport on the return home from a spring break trip to Europe.

